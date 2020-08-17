Menu
Development document images of the Brodies site on the corner of the Bruce Highway and Channon Street.
New plans revealed for prime Gympie development site

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
17th Aug 2020 12:10 AM
THE days of Gympie’s long-vacant Brodies building on the corner of the Bruce Highway and Channon St are numbered, with plans underway to transform the prime site into the new home of Supercheap Auto.

Developer Reds Group has been given approval to transform the existing two-building site into a brand new showroom for the business.

A second retail strip is included in the plans.

Gympie’s Supercheap Auto will move up the road into the old Brodies site.
The Brodie’s restaurant has been shuttered and vacant for more than five years, closed down as it was no longer profitable.

Its future has been the centre of constant speculation since.

The restaurant, and the retail shops on the block’s western side, will be torn down.

They will be replaced by a new commercial building with more than 880sq m of floor space.

A second, 270sq m outlet, is to be built on the Channon St side of the block.

Designs for the new showroom.
It will allow Supercheap Auto to move from its home between Red Rooster and KFC.

Consultants QTraffic said in an accompanying report the redevelopment should cut traffic levels at the site.

“Put simply, the proposed development retains the existing crossover to the site and converts two high traffic generating uses (i.e. health care and fast food) into two less intensive uses (i.c. retail showroom and shop).

Both buildings are to be demolished under the approved plan.
“The result being that the proposal will reduce the impacts on the surrounding road network when compared to the existing operation.”

The plans were approved by Gympie Regional Council’s planning department this month, with more than three dozen conditions put in place.

The company has until 2026 to begin work.

