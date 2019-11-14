Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A pilot has escaped with minor injures after he made a forced landing in a waterbombing helicopter near Pechey.
A pilot has escaped with minor injures after he made a forced landing in a waterbombing helicopter near Pechey. Supplied
News

New photos of helicopter crash show extent of damage

13th Nov 2019 7:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW photos have revealed the extent of the damage a helicopter sustained after it crash landed while fighting fires near Pechey.

The pilot of the waterbombing helicopter escaped with minor injuries after the forced landing at 1.50pm Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

 

The crash occurred about 1.50pm on Wednesday.
The crash occurred about 1.50pm on Wednesday. Supplied

Emergency services have provided no further details on the man's injuries or the cause behind the crash.

The ATSB confirmed the helicopter involved was a Bell 214B.

"The ATSB has been notified of a collision with terrain involving a Bell 214B helicopter conducting firefighting operations at Pechey, near Toowoomba, on Wednesday afternoon," an ATSB spokesperson said.

"The ATSB will gather further information into the circumstances of the accident ahead of deciding whether to launch a formal air safety investigation."

Residents at Pechey face an uncertain night as a dangerous fire threatens homes.

An evacuation centre has been opened at Highfields.

helicopter crash pechey fire toowoomba fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man killed in overnight single-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Man killed in overnight single-vehicle crash

        News A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Booubyjan last night

        Residents praise tireless Black Snake firefighters

        premium_icon Residents praise tireless Black Snake firefighters

        News Firefighters have spent all night backburning near Upper Thornside Road as the fire...

        GET OUT NOW: Warning still current for Widgee residents

        GET OUT NOW: Warning still current for Widgee residents

        News UPDATE 10am: Two new warnings for residents in the Black Snake area and on the...

        Widgee Disaster Zone: New Zealand firefighters brought in

        premium_icon Widgee Disaster Zone: New Zealand firefighters brought in

        News Homes evacuated and firefighters brought in as situation worsens at Black Snake