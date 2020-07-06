New owners reveal new name, new look for beloved Gympie cafe

DIFFERENT name, different colours, same passion for good food and good coffee.

That will be the mantra for the new owners of Craft Punk Espresso when they reopen the beloved Gympie cafe’s doors later this month.

Former owner Camille Nash said her final goodbyes to the business last week, after initially closing down in March due to complications arising from COVID-19.

Ms Nash had also voiced her displeasure at ongoing interruptions caused by Gympie Regional Council’s Upper Mary St revitalisation project last year.

The new Craft Punk Espresso team – Maddie Shadbolt, Raj Begeda, Kaylene Pettit and Alidiya Averillo.

But that won’t be an issue for new owner Raj Begeda, who will pull back the curtain on the Keen Bean on Mary in the coming weeks.

Ms Begeda said she was looking forward to helming the cafe’s new era, as well as carrying on the success and popularity Ms Nash enjoyed in her time.

“I’m from Murgon, and I had a business called Raj’s cafe that I started myself. I was there for about four and a half or five years and sold it. I’ve always been in this business, I love cooking, I love coffee, love customer service and love being around people,” she said.

“It was always on my mind to get back into it when I moved to Gympie, and this is a good start.

“This cafe got a great name for itself, and Camille did a great job with it.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody. The street looks great, everything looks really good.

“Hopefully we can provide the same good service this place is known for.”

Ms Begeda said ready-made food options would be a priority for the Keen Bean to cater for busy local workers stopping off for a lunchtime bite.

“We’re going to go with what’s on the menu, but we will have more ready-made stuff because a lot of people don’t have enough time to sit down and wait for their food,” she said.

“All of it will be done here, everything will be homemade. I have 20 years of baking background so we’ll be making everything from scratch right here.

“I’ve still got a little bit of fear of failure, but they say that’s a good thing because it makes you try harder.

“We are very passionate about our coffee, we love our coffee.”

The Keen Bean on Mary is expected to open on July 13 or 14.