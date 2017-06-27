New owners for Gympie Private Hospital

GYMPIE Private Hospital is under new ownership as of the middle of May.

The hospital was bought by Healthe Care Australia, along with 12 other hospitals in a multi-million dollar deal confirmed on May 17.

Healthe Care Australia, Australia's third largest corporate private hospital operator confirmed the acquisition of Pulse Health's 13 hospital portfolio in a deal valued at approximately A$155 million.

This includes the Gympie Private Hospital, a 40 bed medical surgical hospital in Gympie and Eden Rehabilitation Hospital, a 48 bed rehabilitation hospital in Cooroy.

Since inception in 2005, Healthe Care has been one of Australia's fastest growing health care companies.

The Pulse acquisition adds to Healthe Care's extensive portfolio and follows its April 2017 acquisition of three South Coast/ Illawarra hospital assets from Evolution Healthcare.

Healthe Care Chief Executive Officer, Steve Atkins says the announcement further underpins Healthe Care's ongoing growth ambition, whilst cementing its position as a leading pan-Asian health care services group.

Mr Atkins says that under Healthe Care's ownership, the company is focused on ensuring each of these newly acquired hospitals continue to deliver high quality care outcomes for patients.

"The opportunity to enhance our existing strong relationship with health insurers and health care regulators continues to improve as we grow. We encourage all of our hospitals to be innovative and seek out every opportunity to ensure community members with private health insurance are provided the best possible care,” Mr Atkins said.

"Healthe Care looks forward to partnering with Doctors working across the Pulse network, to providing strong support to local management teams and staff, as well as the development of robust strategic plans that will underpin these important community services into the future”, he said.