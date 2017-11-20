New owner takes reins of popular Gympie store

READY TO RIDE: Melissa Boully, the new owner of Saddleworld Gympie, is bringing her love of horses and her career together.

CARS, circuses and fantastic tales of adventure may have been popular among Melissa Boully's classmates growing up, but there was only ever one thing on her mind.

"I would go to the library at school and other kids would hire all sorts of fun books about all sorts of different topics, and I would always bring horse books home,” she said.

As the new owner of Saddleworld Gympie, Ms Boully's passion for horses is clearly well placed.

It was not a passion which went unnoticed, either.

"I remember my mum talking to the library lady, and the library lady said 'Melissa is just hiring horse books all the time',” she said. "Everything horse was my life.”

It is a statement which has been borne out over the years, having lived and worked in cattle country and saddlery, then moving to a farm at Tansey for four years before mounting up for a place closer to Gympie.

In fact, there has been only one other job which has competed for her attention in her career: marketing.

"I started a part-time job with a television station, and I got hooked,” she said.

Nevertheless, she has found herself once more fully involved in the horse industry, not only through the business but in many of the region's equestrian clubs.

It's something which wild horses could not drag her away from.

"Since I was a little girl right through from pre-school, I had little ponies and I went through all the pony club ranks and showed horses for many, many years and bred horses and have competed right through,” she said.

"It's just been one of those addictions for life, really.”

There is one branch of the equine world which she caught the reins of.

"I love the stockhorse world because I can do a little bit of English and a little bit of Western,” she said. "I love the fitness side of riding... I love the people that are associated with the equine industry, it brings together great people and great families and children grow together at horse events, and it's very social.

"The animals are incredible, they are so intelligent, they have so much natural beauty, it's really hard not to love them.”