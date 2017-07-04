New One Mile building will be ready for first day of school

QUICK BUILD: The building crew has been working long days to get the new classrooms ready for the start of the school term.

The new classroom building at One Mile State School has been installed today, barely a week after fire destroyed the school's C Block, and it will be ready for the first day of school.

A crane loomed large above the school as materials were hoisted in place, as well as the prefabricated modern classrooms.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Fleetwood Building Supervisor Shane Jordan oversaw the construction and said all was going to plan.

"Obviously the old building burned down last week, but this week we are building their new one,” he said.

"We craned the new building on-site to give the kids a home.

"Everybody is on board and working well. The school, the education department, it's great to see.

"Everything is going well, there's at least 20 guys on-site, everyone is chipping in to make it happen.

"We will get the kids in for Monday.”

Mr Jordan said the building was prefabricated in Brisbane and delivered onsite earlier in the day.

"We brought the crane across the field, we were here late last night making sure the poles were all positioned,” he said.

"We are putting in 12 to 15 hour days. Damien Knight deserves a lot of credit as coordinator. This wouldn't have happened without him.

"It's a real shame the old building has been lost, it was such a lovely building.

"But it's all forward now, and the kids will have a brand new building.”