New nurses are heading for a hospital near you

The graduate nurses that will be employed by the Sunshine Coast and Gympie Hospital and Health Service.

The graduate nurses that will be employed by the Sunshine Coast and Gympie Hospital and Health Service.

EIGHTY-SIX nursing graduates will head for hospital wards from Gympie Hospital to the Sunshine Coast after being employed by the SCHHS for the 2018 Graduate Registered Nurse and midwife program.

The 80 graduate registered nurses and six graduate midwives will join the 12 month program which starts this month.

Michelle Elks with Nursing graduate Margot Fraser and Suzanne Metcalf Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery.

Graduate nurses will be placed in medical and surgical wards across Sunshine Coast University, Nambour General, Caloundra and Gympie hospitals as well Intensive Care, Perioperative, Mental Health and Addiction Service and Palliative Care.

Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery, Suzanne Metcalf said the number of nursing

graduates reflected a growing need for nurses in the region.

"As a major employer of new graduate nurses, SCHHS plays a key role in the development

of the nursing profession and we are proud of the fact that our graduate retention rate is high

with many of our graduates from previous years now moving into team leader roles,” she

said.

Nursing graduate Margot Fraser, was inspired to work in nursing, after being surrounded in

her life by strong, selfless, dedicated and inspiring family members who also worked in

health.

"My aunty has just retired as a Nurse Unit Manager in an Acute Rehab Unit which is where I

am being placed myself, my mum was a Physiotherapist and her mum was also a nurse.”

"I studied a Bachelor of Nursing Science at the University of Sunshine Coast, my study has

taught me how important it is to build individual therapeutic relationships, one patient can

never be treated the same as the next, investigation is vital (this includes a greater

interdisciplinary healthcare team).

Previous to her studies, Margot worked in Communications and Media for the Cancer

Council Queensland.

"This role established my grounding in health, and I developed a strong sense of self that I

was a part of something bigger,” Margot said.

"I needed to be a part of helping those in need again, where I could put the patient first,

because every bit of connection and care really does help.”

A 2017 nursing graduate Kalee Hilliar now working in a Surgical Ward at Sunshine Coast

University Hospital, works as part of the nursing team providing safe quality patient centred

care.

"My transition from studying to becoming a graduate was a positive experience due to being

able to participate in the undergraduate student in nursing program with SCHHS,” Kalee

said.

"This program allowed me to experience working as part of a multi disciplinary team in

Nambour General Hospital, and now Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"While I was studying at university, I worked 2-3 days as an assistant in nursing (AIN)

which allowed me to socialise in the clinical environment to support transition and further my

knowledge, which has significantly supported my transition from studying to nursing

practice.”