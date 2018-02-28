New nurses are heading for a hospital near you
EIGHTY-SIX nursing graduates will head for hospital wards from Gympie Hospital to the Sunshine Coast after being employed by the SCHHS for the 2018 Graduate Registered Nurse and midwife program.
The 80 graduate registered nurses and six graduate midwives will join the 12 month program which starts this month.
Graduate nurses will be placed in medical and surgical wards across Sunshine Coast University, Nambour General, Caloundra and Gympie hospitals as well Intensive Care, Perioperative, Mental Health and Addiction Service and Palliative Care.
Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery, Suzanne Metcalf said the number of nursing
graduates reflected a growing need for nurses in the region.
"As a major employer of new graduate nurses, SCHHS plays a key role in the development
of the nursing profession and we are proud of the fact that our graduate retention rate is high
with many of our graduates from previous years now moving into team leader roles,” she
said.
Nursing graduate Margot Fraser, was inspired to work in nursing, after being surrounded in
her life by strong, selfless, dedicated and inspiring family members who also worked in
health.
"My aunty has just retired as a Nurse Unit Manager in an Acute Rehab Unit which is where I
am being placed myself, my mum was a Physiotherapist and her mum was also a nurse.”
"I studied a Bachelor of Nursing Science at the University of Sunshine Coast, my study has
taught me how important it is to build individual therapeutic relationships, one patient can
never be treated the same as the next, investigation is vital (this includes a greater
interdisciplinary healthcare team).
Previous to her studies, Margot worked in Communications and Media for the Cancer
Council Queensland.
"This role established my grounding in health, and I developed a strong sense of self that I
was a part of something bigger,” Margot said.
"I needed to be a part of helping those in need again, where I could put the patient first,
because every bit of connection and care really does help.”
A 2017 nursing graduate Kalee Hilliar now working in a Surgical Ward at Sunshine Coast
University Hospital, works as part of the nursing team providing safe quality patient centred
care.
"My transition from studying to becoming a graduate was a positive experience due to being
able to participate in the undergraduate student in nursing program with SCHHS,” Kalee
said.
"This program allowed me to experience working as part of a multi disciplinary team in
Nambour General Hospital, and now Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
"While I was studying at university, I worked 2-3 days as an assistant in nursing (AIN)
which allowed me to socialise in the clinical environment to support transition and further my
knowledge, which has significantly supported my transition from studying to nursing
practice.”