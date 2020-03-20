New near-Gympie virus infections

TWO new cases of coronavirus have been notified in Gympie’s Sunshine Coast Health District, but Health Department officials were this morning unable to say if either of them are in the near Gympie region.

The numbers of cases in Queensland regions affected so far are one for the Darling Downs, 12 at the Gold Coast, 32 in the Brisbane metropolitan area, on each for Townsville, West Moreton and Cairns.\Queensland’s 50 cases are evenly distributed among males and females and cover the full range of age groups from one to 79.

A departmental representative said contact tracing is underway for all 50, but most involve patients who have travelled overseas who have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.