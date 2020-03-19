NEW ‘MURDER’ UPDATE: Police search Mary River for gun

POLICE divers are searching the Mary River at Normanby Bridge for evidence, including a gun, linked to the shooting death of 22-year-old Michael Zanco at Amamoor last Thursday.

Police divers search under Normanby Bridge

And the third person arrested so far, Alyce Maree Burgess, 28, was remanded in her absence in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday on a charge of being accessory after the fact to murder on or about March 13.

Lead investigator, Detective Chief Inspector Gary Pettiford, yesterday said the net was tightening on a fourth person of interest, Trent Edward Dyhrberg, 33.

NET GETS TIGHTER: Wide Bay and Burnett District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford.

Insp Pettiford yesterday warned that police would take strong action against any person found to have been harbouring Dyhrberg, something he described as a serious offence.

Police divers search under Normanby Bridge

He appealed to Dhyrberg to give himself up to police “today” and predicted the man would not be at large for much longer.

Burgess, who is in custody, was remanded in her absence after solicitor Chris Anderson told Gympie Magistrates Court she did not wish to enter a plea or apply for bail.

Police divers search under Normanby Bridge

She is due to appear in court again on October 12, along with two other murder accused, Kalabe John Steven Saurine and Nathan John Caulfield.

Insp Pettiford said the charge against Burgess involved alleged interference with evidence, believed to be a gun allegedly used in the shooting.

The underwater search is continuing between Normanby Bridge and the measuring station weir near the Kidd Bridge.