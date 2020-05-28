Menu
Gympie artist EJ Zyla with the 'Pulse' mural, the brainchild of the region's youth.
News

New mural gives Gympie skate park a ‘pulse’

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
28th May 2020 12:00 AM
GYMPIE’S skate park and youth hub has received a breath of life in the form of a mural designed by a local artist.

Pulse is the brainchild of commissioned artist EJ Zyla and the region’s youth, with local kids consulted for the project both on site and through a questionnaire sent to Gympie schools.

The questionnaire invited students to put forward ideas on the colours, theme and design of the mural, ensuring a youthful flavour in the finished product.

Gympie artist EJ Zyla's artwork 'Pulse', the brainchild of the region's youth to bring more life to the facility.
Ms Zyla completed the project while the youth precinct was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

She used the “facility and what it represents” as further inspiration for the piece.

“The background fluid design creates movement and rhythm like the motion of skating – freedom of expression,” she said.

“The frontispieces are the ‘obstacles’ like those used in the layout of the skate park’s construction.”

Arts, Culture and Open Space portfolio councillor Dan Stewart it was “great” to provide opportunities like Pulseto local artists amid the challenges faced by the arts in the pandemic.

“We know that our artists, entertainers and others in the creative industries have been really struggling,” Cr Stewart said.

Gympie artist EJ Zyla's artwork 'Pulse', the brainchild of the region's youth to bring more life to the facility.
“We hope that projects like these reassure them that we appreciate the value they bring to our communities.”

This project was an initiative of the Regional Arts Development Fund, a partnership between Gympie Regional Council and the Queensland Government “to support local arts and culture in regional communities”

Invitations for local artists to express interest in the project was advertised in February, and applications were reviewed by the Public Art Advisory Committee.

A young local artist was also invited to participate on the panel to select the artist for the project.

