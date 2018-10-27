New mums sing praises of Gympie maternity unit

HAPPY MUMS AND BUBS: Danni Stewart with baby Cooper, and Kelly Fromm with baby Lexi, loved their Gympie maternity unit experience.

PREGNANT women are opting to travel to Kawana's Sunshine Coast University Hospital to have their babies instead of attending the Gympie Hospital's maternity ward.

The $1.8 billion hospital opened last year and has 450 beds, with plans to grow to 738 beds by 2021. There is a concern that if numbers continue to dwindle at Gympie services could be lost.

Sisters Kelly Fromm and Danni Stewart gave birth weeks apart in July and August of this year, and could not fault the service provided in Gympie.

The sisters attended antenatal appointments and classes at Gympie Hospital throughout their pregnancy and both decided to give birth in Gympie, under the care of experienced midwives and obstetricians.

When medical staff decided to induce Danni at 38 weeks due to medical complications, she says she felt reassured she and her baby were in good hands, even when she was rushed to theatre for an emergency caesarean a few hours later.

"Honestly, the staff were amazing. As soon as the decision was made that I needed a caesarean, everyone was ready to go. Even though it was an emergency, the nurses and doctors made sure I felt comfortable, and they really included my husband in the process, reassuring him and giving him scrubs so he could stay with me,” Danni said.

"I was so glad we decided to birth at Gympie, because as soon as Cooper was born, I told my husband to message my family to come in, so I was able to show him off straight away.”

Sister Kelly Fromm had a very different, but equally positive, birthing experience at Gympie Hospital just a few weeks later.

"I went into labour early on Saturday morning, and we didn't have Lexi until Sunday at 5pm, so I had a fair few shift changes during the labour, and all the midwives and nurses were amazing,” Kelly said.

"I really wanted a natural birth, so I hadn't even considered an epidural until the midwives suggested it after around 24 hours of labour.

"I decided to have one, and felt very supported throughout it.

"I didn't want to travel during labour, which is why I decided to birth at Gympie Hospital, and I was so glad I did, because it meant my family was able to support me during labour and were there straight afterward.”

Dr Marc Miller, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology from the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, said there was a small decline of child births at the Gympie Hospital due to complications that needed to be treated at Kawana.

"There has been a small decrease in births at Gympie Hospital mainly associated with an increase in the number of more complex pregnancies,” Dr Miller said.

"Women value birthing near to home and family and continue to choose birthing at Gympie hospital if they do not have a significantly complex pregnancy.

"Over the past five years 1774 women have birthed at Gympie Hospital. That's an average of 355 births per year.”

The birthing unit at the Gympie Hospital is set to be refurbished.

"There are plans to refurbish the Birthing and Maternity suite at Gympie Hospital including the development of a women's and families unit which incorporates paediatric services,” Dr Miller said.