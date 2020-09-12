New mining group seeks exploration rights in Gympie region

An application to explore for minerals at land in Wrattens State Forest has been lodged.

An application to explore for minerals at land in Wrattens State Forest has been lodged.

WRATTENS State Forest at Manumbar could be the site of future mining fortune if the plans of a new company come to fruition.

Orefox Vulcan has its eye on the forest and surrounding area about 35km southwest of Gympie, and the company has asked for a permit to begin exploring a 12sq km section of the area for minerals.

Orefox Vulcan was established as a company on July 7 this year, two days before it applied to the State’s Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy for an exploration permit.

Location of the proposed exploration.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Any potential mining at the site is still a long way off, with the application working its way through the Native Title process.

Under the act any person who is a native title party is entitled to certain rights in relation to the proposed grant of an Exploration Permit for Minerals.

They have until September 30 to notify the State Government.

If approved, Orefox would have five years to begin their explorations in the area.

Once that expired a five year renewal could be granted.