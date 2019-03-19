New menu on its way with big changes at popular Gympie venue

DELICIOUS THICKSHAKES: One of the many delicious shakes offered at The Decks on Mary Street.

DELICIOUS THICKSHAKES: One of the many delicious shakes offered at The Decks on Mary Street. The Decks

IT WAS a case of being in the right place at the right time for the new manager at The Decks on Mary, Raj Begeda.

Raj and her family moved to Gympie late last year and within a couple of weeks, she had scored a job at the popular spot, working in the kitchen.

Up until November, Raj had lived and worked in Murgon for 23 years.

There she gained experience in various hospitality-related positions in a bakery, restaurant and Indian restaurant.

HAPPY HELPERS: Some of the friendly crew at The Decks on Mary are (from left) Tiffany Koren, Libby Spring, Anne-Marie Pike, Talia Fallon, Jacinta Avery, Rhianna Pigram, Raj Kumari, Alidiya Averillo, Klarhys Gear and Raj Begeda. Donna Jones

When the chance to apply for the manager's position at the Decks came up, just a month or so after she started, Raj jumped at the opportunity to run the show.

And so five weeks ago she started as the new manager.

"I love it here. There's a very friendly atmosphere. Everyone is so lovely, warm and welcoming. I've got wonderful staff,” she said.

A lot of the former staff have stayed on, including new second in charge, assistant manager and familiar face Klarhys Gear, and experienced and popular chef, James Jensen.

There are also a couple of new faces on the scene with two new staff members coming on board as part of a school-based traineeship in conjunction with one of the local schools.

The main changes Raj is implementing involve food.

"I want everything to be fresh, home-made, and quick and easy to prepare,” she said.

Raj said a new menu was due to come in within the next couple of weeks, streamlined to make the most of fresh seasonal produce, but not losing any of the familiar favourites regulars have come to know and love.

"I think you should have fresh, naturally produced food as much as you can. We will still have the burgers and wraps. The food will still be hearty and filling, but home-made. Made from scratch,” she said.

"We've got our deck. Our beautiful restaurant. Very friendly atmosphere and wonderful, experienced staff

"We're also the only stockist in Gympie of our very popular Merlo coffee,” Raj said.

The Decks on Mary cafe and restaurant is situated at 250 Mary St and is open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

The cafe is open from 7am-3:30pm, Monday to Friday and 7am-1pm, Saturday and Sunday.