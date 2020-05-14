Menu
McDonalds taste testers Natalie Lazarevski and friend Theo Zafiropoulos try the veggie burger. Picture: David Caird
New McDonalds coming to Gympie at $14.4m development

Staff Writer
14th May 2020 12:00 AM
EXCITEMENT is building as construction on the new Puma Service Centre at Traveston hits top gear.

The $14.4 million dollar “mega servo” is expected to be completed by mid-September, if not sooner, according to Hutchinson Builders.

The new $14.4 million service station under construction near the Mary Valley Link Road at Traveston.
Contracts administrator Will Lockwood said yesterday the service centre will have its own McDonalds restaurant plus two other yet-to-be-named food outlets.

It will also feature two children’s playgrounds and full truck stop amenities to cater for long haul drivers.

The new $14.4 million service station under construction near the Mary Valley Link Road at Traveston.
There will be fuel pumps for cars and trucks as well as four electric car charging points.

The 6.8ha facility will have parking for up to 188 vehicles and is expected to create multiple jobs.

It will be self sustainable, with treatment plants on site eliminating the need for sewerage lines to be laid therefore reducing the environmental impact.

The new $14.4 million service station under construction near the Mary Valley Link Road at Traveston.
But perhaps most famously, the beloved mascot of the 1982 Commonwealth Games, Matilda the Kangaroo, will be hopping up the road from the Kybong Puma service station to her new home at the Traveston site.

