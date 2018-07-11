New Mary St business will put Gympie on the map

INNOVATIVE SOLUTION: Local builder Wojtek Stainwald is working on the installation of the first electric vehicle in Gympie.

IT'S a world first invention and it is expected to be available to Gympie motorists in the next decade.

The installation of an electric car power charging station in Mary St is edging closer after talks between Gympie Regional Council and businessman Wojtek Stainwald.

The new initiative will mean Gympie will become one of the first regional city's to offer such an energy saving system.

The Gympie EV (electrical vehicle) charging station would be the only stop between Cooroy and Maryborough.

"Queensland is one of the biggest users of solar power and it is only smart to harness that potential,” said Mr Stainwald, who is the owner of the GJ Gardner franchise in Gympie.

"Bundaberg is currently the highest user of solar energy and I'd like to see Gympie making an impact as well, especially with so much potential development in the region.”

Mr Stainwald said locals were already embracing the technology.

GYMPIE'S GJ Gardener franchisee Wojtek Stainwald with the new battery powered solar panels. Philippe Coquerand

"We are always looking for opportunities for innovation within the building sector and ways we can use technology to save our customers' money and make an impact on the community,” he said.

GJ Gardner Homes have already installed an Eco Utilities solar and battery power system which they say will save home owners $20,000 on electricity bills over 10 years.

The electric car power station will be fully funded by GJ Gardner Homes.

Queensland's largest source of energy comes from residential solar panels, with just under a third of residential homes having solar installed.

"The Eco Utilities solar and battery power system will produce up to 90 per cent of a household's electricity requirements every day,” Mr Stainwald said.

"This is the very first office in the world to have come up with the concept of solar energy and EV charges combined, giving customers another type of service.”

GJ Gardner Homes CEO Darren Wallis said the company had launched GJ Energy to offer new home builders the gold standard in solar energy.

"The new business is part of the overall goal to future proof houses with the best technology available,” Mr Wallis said.

Mr Wallis said it's the way forward.

"Batteries are a new technology and only became more mainstream in the last 12-18 months, but this business is set to make them a standard feature,” he said.

"Battery technology is now comprehensive enough to be financially and commercially viable and is also in line with growth of the electrical vehicle market.”

GJ Gardner Homes will have a full solar and battery run display in Gympie by 2019.