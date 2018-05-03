New manager's salary more than the Rattler ever made: letter

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WHAT is on the agenda for the Cooloola Shire Council (sic)?

The Rattler Railway Company now has a new general manager, namely Lisa Raklander, whose resume reads rather like Bernard Smith's, we are all aware of the council's involvement in the Rattler Railway Company.

Mrs Raklander has come from the Jondaryn Woolshed, no doubt hoping to refloat the Rattler Railway Company.

READ MORE: Writers asks how much will Rattler tickets cost? What is the wages bill?

Her salary is in the vicinity of $150,000 per year which is more that the Rattler ever made when it was run by experienced volunteers.

Why these people are selected to run these councils and companies is beyond me; it appears they are the ones who are really running the show and the councils and boards who employ them are impressed by their bright ideas.

Mary Valley Rattler

The expenses for the Rattler Railway Company will most likely outdo the costs of the performing arts centre in Port Macquarie.

No one could say the aquatic centre is not an impressive project, however, given the current economic climate, ratepayers cannot be expected to fund another project which was viable 80 years ago.

G. O. Johns,

Calico Creek