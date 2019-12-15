Menu
There’s a new face at one of Gympie’s banks.
New manager for popular Gympie financial institution

Donna Jones
15th Dec 2019 7:00 PM
THERE’S a new manager at the Bendigo — one who is keen to experience community banking first hand.

Trevor Goddard was just wrapping up his second week yesterday as the new manager at the Gympie branch of the Bendigo Bank and while he said it was early days, he is thoroughly enjoying his new role.

“I love the rural lifestyle,” Mr Goddard said.

“I’m keen to learn about banking the Bendigo way.”

Mr Goddard grew up in Ingham in North Queensland and for the past 20 years has been working in the banking industry in areas such as Charters Towers, Mt Isa and Townsville.

New manager at the Bendigo Bank in Gympie is Trevor Goddard, pictured here with some of his staff, Kassandra Cain and Doret Smith.
Now that he and his partner and their two dogs have moved to the area, they are keen to put down roots and immerse themselves in the local community.

Mr Goddard said one of the aspects of the Bendigo role he found most appealing was the extensive community involvement the branch undertakes.

“It’s the community aspect of what the Bendigo can do — how they give back. That’s different to previous places I’ve worked, and what is so rewarding about working for a community bank.”

He said it was also a chance to work at a place where the staff have genuine job satisfaction.

“Everyone, all the staff, are happy to be here and that makes a big difference,” Mr Goddard said.

While he is still finding his feet in the new role, he has been made to feel welcome by the staff at the branch and the board.

“I’m excited to be working with the team and the board, and to try and assist them continue the good work they are doing in the Gympie community,” he said.

