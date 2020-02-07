New look for traditional Gympie Showgirl competition

Gympie Showgirl for 2019 was Tania Clem. The rules are changing for the gympie Showgirl competition.

Gympie Showgirl for 2019 was Tania Clem. The rules are changing for the gympie Showgirl competition.

IT’S the end of the Gympie Showgirl Competition as we know it.

But the new Gympie Showgirl and Rural Ambassador competitions will be more inclusive and a better representation of the whole community, according to president of the Gympie Show Society, Graham Engeman.

“The Show Society has always been very traditional and conservative, and that’s something we aim to continue, but we also need to move with the times,” he said.

While in the past Showgirl entrants were traditionally single, unmarried and childless girls aged 18-22 the new criteria means that married (but childless) women between 18 and 28 are now free to enter.

The Rural Ambassador role is open to both sexes and now all martial and parental statuses aged 18-40.

And this year, corporations and larger businesses are encouraged to nominate personnel to enter.

“It used to be you’d have a Ring Showgirl and Diary Showgirl.

“We’d like to have a Gympie Times Showgirl or Rural Ambassador, for example.”

Mr Engeman said the society is hoping to encourage around 10 entrants who would all pay an entry fee of $2000.

Entrants would then compete and gain mentoring in public speaking, rural and regional knowledge, deportment and grooming and etiquette.

Entrants would compete with one another in a variety of interviews that would focus on personality, local knowledge and regional intelligence.

“It’s not a beauty contest, and it’s not just about fundraising,” Mr Engeman said.

“It’s about representing Gympie on a regional, state, national and even international stage,” he said.

The new entry criteria and business and organisation involvement are hoped to increase community interest, with the Gympie winners to be announced at the Show Ball each year.

“We’d like the annual Show Ball to become more of a spectacle,” Mr Engeman said.

Companies and organisations wanting more information are encouraged to contact the Gympie Show Society office on 5482 1721.