New look for established Rainbow Beach business

IN WITH THE OLD: Wayne Jones at his Rainbow Beach shop Rainbow Beach Fishing and Camping, now renamed 14 on Rainbow, says he is back in business with a bang after redevelopment of the shopping centre he is in. Arthur Gorrie

WAYNE Jones is a happy man, despite missing out on much of the pre-Christmas retail period.

His Rainbow Beach Fishing and Camping business is back with a bang in its new premises, pretty much right where the old one was.

But the building, redeveloped at Rainbow's newest shopping centre, is now called 14 on Rainbow.

And it looks great.

The new shopping precinct is on the corner of Rainbow Beach Road and Clarkson Drive and its development kept Mr Jones out of business for much of last year.

"I've been here 15 years and I had a holiday for seven months,” he said.

"We're back again now, bigger and better.”

The shop re-opened the Friday before Christmas and "it's been crazy”, he said.

"Being closed was short- term pain for long-term gain.

"It needed to be done,” he said.

"It was getting a bit tired. Business has been great since we re-opened.”