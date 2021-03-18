New-look Caloundra ready to kick off season

Caloundra's new coach Louis Chaperon says he's ready for a "challenging" year as the Eagles undergo a massive rebuild ahead of the season opener.

The club will kick-off the year with an exciting match up against Kawana scheduled for Saturday.

It will be the first time Chaperon will get a taste of premier men glory, after leading Caloundra's under 18s last year.

Coach Chaperon said he imagined Kawana would bring worthy competition.

"They're a young team, young legs, and they come out firing pretty quickly in games…but I think they have issues seeing the game out," he said.

The new coach said the biggest challenge would be having to adjust mid-match, as he was unaware of Kawana's game plan and new signings.

"For me, I need to analyse on the go. It'll be a case of getting out there on the pitch, identifying their strengths, their weaknesses, looking for areas to exploit and areas to be mindful of," he said.

"If we play to the best of our ability, I believe we can challenge any team in our division."

The team has been hit with heavy player migrations, with many star athletes being recruited by Sunshine Coast Fire ahead of their own season.

Among the shining talents that have departed from Caloundra are Koby Fuller, Mackenzie Smith, and newly donned Fire captain Kaine Frew.

Chaperon said although the loss of key Caloundra members was confronting, he and the rest of the team were excited for the test ahead.

"There's not really anything I could do, but just respect their (lost players) decision (to leave) and say the door is open for you if you want to return at some stage," he said.

"I'm under no illusion that this season will be challenging, but if we can get to at least top four, then I think that means this will be a season we can be proud of."

As well as making a splash in the local football scene, Chaperon said Caloundra was keen to continue their performance streak in the FFA Cup, after beating Rockville Rovers FC late last month.

He said he was thrilled to see the team adapt to his playing style during the fixture and get pre-season experience before they head into premier men's matches.

"I've been pretty pleased with how we've been playing because players have adapted to the style of play I'd like them to play," he said.

"For us, it's great for our confidence because there's nothing better than winning games."

Chaperon said the team would be facing Pine Hills Football Club in the next FFA Cup fixture, which was potentially scheduled for early April.