New life for Gympie region town's former bank

The old E S and A Bank (far left) on Main Street, Kin Kin, in 1931.

KIN Kin is renowned for its beautiful scenery, historic Country Life Hotel and gourmet Black Ant cafe and General Store.

Under marquees, moonlight and a striped awning that's been the talk of Kin Kin, Max Webberley prepares to open the new gift shop.

Today, there is a new reason to visit the town: a gift shop which opened last Thursday in the old E S & A (England, Scotland and Australia) Bank in Main St.

NEW DRAWCARD: The new gift shop, Kin Kin Depot

Named the Kin Kin Depot, this tiny weatherboard shop boasts a distinctive striped awning, an eclectic mix of original local art, vintage and new gifts, Australiana and collectables - and the passionate interests of its owners.

Kin Kin Depot proprietor Jo Wiles (left) at the launch of her new business with Pomona artist Erica Evans.

The Depot is the creation of former magazine and newspaper editor Jo Wiles and her mediator husband Max Webberley, who have not only launched the shop after careers in Melbourne and Sydney but have set up home in the bank manager's 90-year-old residence next door.