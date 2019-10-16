New life for Gympie region town's former bank
KIN Kin is renowned for its beautiful scenery, historic Country Life Hotel and gourmet Black Ant cafe and General Store.
Today, there is a new reason to visit the town: a gift shop which opened last Thursday in the old E S & A (England, Scotland and Australia) Bank in Main St.
Named the Kin Kin Depot, this tiny weatherboard shop boasts a distinctive striped awning, an eclectic mix of original local art, vintage and new gifts, Australiana and collectables - and the passionate interests of its owners.
The Depot is the creation of former magazine and newspaper editor Jo Wiles and her mediator husband Max Webberley, who have not only launched the shop after careers in Melbourne and Sydney but have set up home in the bank manager's 90-year-old residence next door.