New life for empty Gympie CBD building after three years

A tipper truck and excavator were operating inside the former Skillcentred building yesterday. Donna Jones

THE former SkillCentred complex at 41 Nash St, was being gutted yesterday in preparation for a new tenant.

The building, which has been unoccupied since it was vacated by SkillCentred Gympie in July 2016 when that business moved to Mary St, was also the former home of Hammond Ford, which later became Action Ford.

Complex owner Shahid Khan is now having the interiors of the building ripped out to make way for prospective new tenant, Haymans Electrical Gympie.

RENOVATIONS: The former Skillcentred building at 41 Nash St has been vacant since July 2016. Donna Jones

While the company is yet to sign the lease, a spokesman for the electrical firm based on Wises Rd said they were "really hoping” to make the Gympie CBD address their new home.

Contractors were using a tipper truck from Damons Earthworks yesterday, which was parked inside the building, and were using an excavator to remove all of the interiors. A spokesman from Damons said the truck would be on site again today.