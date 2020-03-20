New life awaits Bay’s top cop Tin Can Bay Sergeant Darren Grieves retires

Last day on the job for the long arm of the law at Tin Can Bay. Picture: Shane Zahner

IT WAS a grand send-off for Sergeant Darren Grieves yesterday when he completed his final shift of a 40-year career at Tin Can Bay Police Station.

Sgt Grieves, who has spent 21 years of those four decades stationed at the Bay, and his wife Kay, were given a guard of honour at the conclusion of his shift, along with a piping out ceremony.

Tin Can Bay Sergeant Darren Grieve retires. Picture: Shane Zahner

While he admits the timing could have been better with the current unrest around the coronavirus pandemic, Sgt Grieves concedes it’s time for him to hang up his hat.

“This job still has it moments. I still love the adrenaline rush when you get the call,” he said.

“But I’ve got some long service leave which will take me up to retirement age.”

The piping out ceremony for retiring Sergeant Darren Grieve at Tin Can Bay Police Station. Picture: Shane Zahner

The face of policing has changed dramatically since Sgt Grieves was a cadet, and even during his time as the officer in charge at Tin Can Bay has seen the job evolve.

“There’s been a gradual shift in demographics. It’s not as wild here as it was 20 years ago,” he said.

Before moving to the Bay, Sgt Grieves worked for eight years as an accident investigator. He was keen to take on the role at Tin Can.

Guard of honour for Sergeant Darren Grieve and wife Kay. Picture: Shane Zahner

Part of the appeal of working at the country station, he said, was the people, both his colleagues and the townspeople.

“What I think I’ll miss most is working with these blokes. We all get along and we and our families have all grown up together.”

Sgt Grieves said the achievement he was most proud of was establishing a full-time police presence at Rainbow Beach in 2006.