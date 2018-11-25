New lease of life for this River Rd building

ANTIQUE STORE: Bauer Bird Antiques and Collectables owner Peter Thauer and Glennis McMillen at their new business this week.

IN AN era where you can just purchase something new, one Wilsons Pocket couple are preserving history through vintage items at their new antiques store.

Bauer Bird Antiques and Collectables officially opened on Thursday at their new location on 90 River Road, Bruce Highway.

Renting the premise, store owners Glennis McMillen and her partner Peter Thauer have been antique and vintage enthusiasts for as long as they can remember.

"I've been collecting for years and years before this and eventually it gets to a stage where you think to yourself, what are you going to do with it all,” Mr Thauer said.

"I like the oldness of them, reusing items, and not becoming a throwaway society, some of these items can last a lifetime or two lifetimes.

"Some of the items just need a bit of love and care and it can be put back into action.”

The engaged couple jumped at the opportunity when the store became available.

"It was really hard, we looked at 10 places, it had to have the feel, be open and it had to feel right,” Ms McMillen said.

"This building was originally for Jehovah's witnesses then it became Saddle World, then karate club and now it's antiques.”

Ms McMillen said it was about preserving history and passing that information on to the new owners.

"We're seeing a lot of people are coming around and are interested in the old things, which is good,” she said.

When it comes to valuing antiques, Mr Thauer said it's about the quality of the item.

"It's about whether it can still be used and how rare it is, it puts the price up again,” he said.

"We sell antiques, vintage, retro, rustic, and quirky stuff.”

The store is open six day a week, excluding Tuesdays.

Weekday times are 9am-4:30pm, Saturday 9:30am-3pm and Sunday 10am-2pm.