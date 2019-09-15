Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New laws passed in parliament to protect farmers

Carlie Walker
by
15th Sep 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOUGH new laws passed in the Federal Parliament this week protect farmers across the Wide Bay from the unlawful actions of animal activists

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the successful passage of the Criminal Code Amendment (Agricultural Protection) Bill was an important safety measure for dedicated farmers in Wide Bay and throughout Australia, most of whom were small businesses.

"This bill clearly demonstrates the Morrison government will back our farmers and their livelihoods, with no tolerance for those who want to disrupt and destroy our farming, fishing and forestry industries," Mr O'Brien said.

"This bill was introduced in the first sitting of the new Parliament because it was a top priority of the Federal Government to protect our farmers and establish new offences for incitement of trespass, property damage, or theft on agricultural land.

"This bill reflects the Australian community's expectations that farmers who feed and clothe us should be safe from harassment in their businesses and their homes.

The bill criminalises the action of publishing material, via a carriage service, with the intention of inciting trespass, property damage or theft on agricultural land, with punishments including imprisonment of up to five years

"It sends a clear message to animal activists' that trespass and invasion of privacy is a criminal matter.

"It's time these activists learned that when protests become acts of trespass and theft, you're not a protestor, you're a criminal and deserve to be punished."　

The Government amended the Bill to include adding wood processing facilities to coverage under the Bill.

The Bill will be presented for Royal Assent through the regular process.

More Stories

farmers law llew obrien parliament wide bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    How this talented Gympie netballer made her dream a reality

    premium_icon How this talented Gympie netballer made her dream a reality

    News After spending a year improving her overall game, Breanna Pearce is a step closer to her dream of playing for the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

    Teen drives car into ocean after gas explosion

    premium_icon Teen drives car into ocean after gas explosion

    News An alert teenager escaped a close call following a gas bottle explosion inside his...

    VOTING STILL OPEN: CCC teacher leads quest for Gympie's best

    premium_icon VOTING STILL OPEN: CCC teacher leads quest for Gympie's best

    News Early results showing plenty of love for Mrs Chapman.

    Gallery: Hundreds attend One Mile's 150th birthday

    premium_icon Gallery: Hundreds attend One Mile's 150th birthday

    Community Check out 30 Photos from One Mile's 150th birthday