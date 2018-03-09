New land laws, more red tape threaten regional economy: MP

THE growth of Gympie's valuable agriculture sector is under threat with the State Labor Government's introduction of crippling new anti-agriculture vegetation management laws, Gympie MP Tony Perrett warned today.

Mr Perrett, the Shadow Minister for Agriculture, said restrictions on new high value agriculture land, the expansion of Category R rating to the Mary and Burnett Rivers catchments, and more onerous red and green tape will restrict growth in our local industry.

"The redefinition of high value regrowth has been changed to anything 15 years or older, penalties have increased ten-fold with liability made retrospective to 8 March, increased powers for green police, and self-assessable codes will become development approvals,” Mr Perrett said.

"The Bill will remove property rights, reduce the productivity of the agricultural sector and threaten jobs in our region, and these changes will seriously affect property values and the ability for farmers to generate incomes and profit margins.

"It demonises farmers, and is an unfair attack on them, their families, and our community.

"Together with forestry and fishing, agriculture is worth 13.9% or $300 million of Gympie's Gross Regional Product and at 26.8% of all businesses is our largest industry sector.

"This draconian legislation is all about pay back for the support of inner city green activists who live in concrete jungles and are anti-agriculture, anti-rural, anti-development, and anti-production.

"Removing the ability for farmers to apply to clear for high value agricultural means that Gympie farmers cannot increase the production of iconic Queensland products such as locally grown avocadoes, mangoes, and macadamia nuts.

"Put simply these new rules means that the government will not allow farmers to pull out one type of tree even if they intend to plant another.

"In attempting to appeal to the urban elitist greens the government's proposals mean that their signature dish of smashed avocadoes will be under threat.

"Considering avocadoes were recently selling for $8 each, common sense tells you that by reducing the opportunity for growers to increase the land under production means that avocadoes won't get cheaper.

"The only other solution is to import fruit and products which could and should be locally grown.

"Landholders on small acreages will struggle to make it productive as they will be prevented from increasing land under cultivation or planting more trees.

"This is effectively a freeze on agricultural production.

"It is stifling our economy based on a ludicrous and blind ideology that you cannot clear one tree to put in another.

"The expansion of Category R restricts to the Mary and Burnett Rivers catchments means further restrictions on farmers who have previously demonstrated time and time again they have not harmed the environment and have responsibly managed the land.

"It will restrict vegetation control within 50 metres of a defined or mapped watercourse which includes gullies and small drainage features.

"The Government's proposals have to be rejected as they have the potential to lock up our region to future agricultural growth and its flow on economic development to the businesses, families, workers and our community.

"The Parliamentary Committee which is investigating the Bill has only until 23 April to report with an Easter break cutting into the time for hearings.