New journalist joins The Gympie Times team

Kristen Camp is the newest journalist to join the award winning Gympie Times team.

Kristen Camp is the newest journalist to join the award winning Gympie Times team.

Joining The Gympie Times team late last year, Kristen Camp is settling in to her new role as cadet reporter and is excited for what’s to come.

Becoming a journalist has always been Kristen’s dream and after studying for three years at Queensland’s University of Technology and graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism, she is ready to kick start her career in the dynamic and rapidly growing Gympie region.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

“I’m so happy to have landed this position in Gympie and to be working alongside such experienced journalists,” Kristen said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at uni and am excited to use these skills in the real world to tell the stories that need to be told.”



Kristen grew up on the Sunshine Coast and made regular trips to the Gympie region with her family,

“I can’t wait to get to know the local people and bring important stories to the community,” she said.

When she’s not busy writing, Kristen loves going to beach, camping and spending time with her sausage dog Penny.

If you have a story that you think needs to be shared, Kristen would love to hear from you and can be contacted via email at kristen.camp@news.com.au.

TOP STORIES:

Prime Mary Valley business hits the market



Cops bust Gympie dad with weed stash, bongs and plants



The Gympie town where crime has plunged in the past year

