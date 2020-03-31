Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jenny Dunworth was one of many flight attendants let go from her job and is now employed with Coles, Kirrawee. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Jenny Dunworth was one of many flight attendants let go from her job and is now employed with Coles, Kirrawee. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Careers

New jobs on offer amid virus shutdown

by Candace Sutton
31st Mar 2020 6:19 AM

With more businesses shutting down nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, a few key industries are still looking for workers.

The food industry has been given essential service status, which means farms and factories can continue producing food during government lockdown measures, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths are on a sustained hiring spree to cope with people panic buying and eating more home-cooked meals.

coronaviruspromo

Coles has hired 2000 workers in NSW in the past fortnight, and still plans to hire 1700 more, where 1550 of them will be casual and part-time jobs stacking shelves in supermarkets, Coles Express stores and bottle shops, while the remaining 120 jobs are on offer for butchers, bakers and store managers.

"We are also looking to open additional distribution centres to help us move more stock to stores and will help create even more jobs," Coles CEO Steven Cain said.

Woolworths also needs to hire 5700 workers in NSW within the next month.

 

Jenny Dunworth was one of many flight attendants let go from her job and is now employed with Coles, Kirrawee. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Jenny Dunworth was one of many flight attendants let go from her job and is now employed with Coles, Kirrawee. Picture: Justin Lloyd

 

One labour hire firm, Food Industry People Group, needs to hire 1500 workers in the next three months and the demand is unlikely to slow.

"This is a call to arms," Food Industry People Group CFO Darren Basford said.

"Right now we need to find 200 workers a week for abattoirs and 100 a week for general food processing.

"And right now we need to put 500 workers into fruit picking jobs on the Sunshine Coast and Darling Downs."

JOBS AVAILABLE IN NSW

* Woolworths will hire almost 5700 people in NSW over the next month

* Coles has about 1700 new jobs on offer

* Telstra is offering 1000 jobs nationally with 130 of those to be placed in NSW in its Bathurst call centre

* Service NSW is hiring 1000 people to help run a hotline offering advice on coronavirus

* Centrelink is looking for 5000 workers to help process unemployment claims

* NSW Health has more than 1000 job listings on its website, ranging from registered and enrolled nurses to hospital support staff in city and country areas

Originally published as New jobs on offer amid virus shutdown

More Stories

coroanvirus employment job losses jobs shutdown

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former councillor tells ‘Where I went wrong’

        premium_icon Former councillor tells ‘Where I went wrong’

        News Councillor shares his thoughts on his unsuccessful defence of Gympie division.

        Gympie ice-induced crim pleads guilty from jail

        premium_icon Gympie ice-induced crim pleads guilty from jail

        News A GYMPIE man who had a busy month of property crime in December, yesterday pleaded...

        Beloved family business joins wave of stores forced to close

        premium_icon Beloved family business joins wave of stores forced to close

        News Businesses are closing their doors hand over fist at Gympie Central, and others are...

        Tight race for coast, Southside seats

        premium_icon Tight race for coast, Southside seats

        News Deputy mayor faces defeat as voters take broom to Gympie council