New info indicates missing man murdered

FRESH information given to police alleges that North Queensland man Jay Brogden was murdered more than a decade ago.

Mr Brogden was last seen at Cannonvale in April 2007 after a fight with his partner.

Police today said they had reopened the cold case after receiving information in January from new witnesses about his suspected murder.

Jay Brogden, 21, vanished in Cannonvale, north Queensland, on April 21, 2007.

Those close to him have not given up looking for answers.

Mr Brogden, from Airlie Beach, was 21 when he went missing. If alive he would've celebrated his 33rd birthday earlier this month.

A new Crimestoppers billboard, which was erected in Proserpine on Monday advertising the $250,000 reward for information that leads to information about who killed Mr Brogden, brought new hope to those waiting for answers.

Members of Mr Brogden's family told the Daily Mercury last year hey felt frustrated and let down by what they believe was a "disinterest" from police in solving his suspected death.

During an inquest in early 2015, state coroner Jane Bentley was also critical of how police handled the case after finding even though police suspected Mr Brogden to be dead, his case was not handed to the state coroner until 2011 and had stalled for three years.

Coroner Bentley said in her findings it was likely Mr Brogden had met with foul play.

The coroner's report said Mr Brogden, had been receiving threats for several months relating to his treatment of his former partner, Patricia Heath, who he had a child with.

In a phone call to his mother in February, 2007, Mr Brogden told her he thought someone was going to kill him.

"Mum, you do not understand, these people mean business … people go missing from up there and are never found," he apparently told his mother, the Daily Mercury reports.