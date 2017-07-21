New independent assessor for councillor complaints

Local Government Minister Mark Furner, (pictured here with Gympie Mayor Mick Curran), has announced the creation of a new assessor for councillor complaints.

COMPLAINTS against councillors will be addressed by an independent assessor under a new State Government reform.

The new measure is one of 50 recommendations to be adopted, supported in-part or supported in principle from the Councillor Complaints Review, conducted by an independent three-person panel earlier this year.

It follows the commencement last week of game-changing electoral donation laws that require candidates for local government to declare electoral donations within seven days.

Minister for Local Government Mark Furner said the proposed changes were aimed at ensuring public confidence in the councillor complaints system.

"The Palaszczuk Government proposes to give the independent assessor significant powers to assess and prosecute complaints,” Mr Furner said.

"Importantly under the model identified, the Independent Assessor will also be able to dismiss or prosecute frivolous, vexatious or out-of-time complaints.

"It would also be an offence for an accused councillor to attempt or take a reprisal against an employee or another councillor who makes a complaint of misconduct.”

Mr Furner said a new, mandatory, uniform Code of Conduct that sets out acceptable standards of behaviour for elected councillors is also proposed.

"The proposed changes are part of a suite of measures that are addressing integrity and accountability issues in local government in Queensland,” he said.

"As elected representatives, councillors and mayors should be held to the highest possible standards of ethical and legal behaviour,” he said.