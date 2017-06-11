New Imbil store a symphony of simplicity

Charmaine Tyrie amid the magic of the soon-to-open Tranquility and Simplicity Boutique in Imbil.

A TRACTOR parked outside the Imbil Post Office; this was the sight which made Charmaine Tyrie realise she had found the perfect place.

This belief was only further reinforced by the carefree nature of the vehicle's owner.

"He hopped off his tractor with a pair of thongs on and went and collected his mail and went over the road and grabbed his supplies for the week,” she said.

"I thought 'you can't get more laid back than that'.”

This "calming” and "relaxing” atmosphere was perfectly in tune with her own tastes, one which the owner of Tranquility and Simplicity Boutiques has let permeate her store.

Miss Tyrie said she and her partner Keith had always been attracted to Balinese-style art and design.

"Even our home is like it,” she said.

The store is the first business they have owned, having spent several years running market stalls.

There was one difference in particular which was also part of the challenge Miss Tyrie was looking forward to taking on.

"When you do a market you're there for four hours and then you're up and done and pack up,” she said.

WANT MORE BUSINESS NEWS FROM AROUND THE REGION? Follow the topic here

Along with working the markets around the region, Mr Tyrie has spent most of his living in Brooloo.

In fact, it was family connections which ultimately brought them back to the region permanently after a brief stint in New South Wales.

"He wanted to be closer to his parents and so did I,” Miss Tyrie said.

"We've been backwards and forwards for the last 13 years.”

And, when you add in the unique Imbil atmosphere of wallabies in the front yard and ducks in the pond?

"How much more do you want in life?” she said.

"I won't leave here.”

The Tyries will be hosting a grand opening with live entertainment and hot food when their Yabba Rd store officially opens on June 18 at 9am.