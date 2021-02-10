Menu
New Hungry Jack’s cups infuriate diners

by Rebekah Scanlan
10th Feb 2021 3:45 PM

 

Two years after announcing plans to introduce "strawless lids" as part of a commitment to reduce plastic waste, Hungry Jack's is finally serving them up to customers.

But while the sippy cup style design has been applauded for ditching the use of plastic straws, it seems the new design has left some people confused.

Social media users have been sharing videos revealing they'd been using the larger hole in the lid to put in a straw, describing it as a "stupid" mistake.

"I've not been understanding these new Hungry Jack's lids and just doing this," one woman shared in a TikTok video, showing her yellow straw moving loosely in the hole.

"I'm so stupid," she continued.

"This thing here clips back."

She then proceeded to drink from the cup without the need for a straw.

RELATED: Big problem with new McDonald's eco-friendly straws

Hungry Jacks have changed its lids, leaving many confused. Picture: TikTok/tishbarts
Hungry Jacks have changed its lids, leaving many confused. Picture: TikTok/tishbarts

Another user shared a video titled "this is the way" demonstrating the wrong and right way to use the new lids, adding the hashtags "#nostrawsneeded" and #savetheturtles".

 

Response to the videos was supportive, with many saying it was a "way better idea than paper straws", an alternative some rival fast-food outlets had adopted.

"Finally, someone has shown me what to do," one woman said.

"Makes so much more sense," another stated.

"I prefer Hungry Jack's new lids than Macca's paper friggin straws," someone else agreed.

"I was staring at mine for so long before my partner showed me what to do," another added.

Others pointed out the change to the traditional lids, which would require a straw in the middle to drink from, made them "nervous".

"Imagine if the lid just decided to … pop off," one said.

"The floppy plastic lids make me nervous," another agreed.

You drink from them like a coffee cup. Picture: TikTok/tishbarts
You drink from them like a coffee cup. Picture: TikTok/tishbarts

Meanwhile, some Australians said the new lids hadn't arrived in their local Hungry Jack's restaurants yet, with people in Queensland, Tasmania and WA revealing it was the first they'd heard of "new lids".

Not everyone was impressed by the move, with one angry Aussie taking to TikTok to blast the new cups.

"Hungry Jacks, what the f**k," he can be heard ranting.

"Who the f**k wants to drink fizzy drinks like a f***ing coffee? What is the world coming to."

 

 

His extreme reaction wasn't met with much support, with many saying it's "no different to drinking from a can".

News.com.au has contacted Hungry Jack's for comment.

The eco-friendly design is ‘strawless’ to reduce plastic waste. Picture: TikTok/tishbarts
The eco-friendly design is 'strawless' to reduce plastic waste. Picture: TikTok/tishbarts
