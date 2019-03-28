Menu
RELAXATION: Chris and Michelle Dodt at their new display home at North Park Estate. The home (right) opens this Saturday.
News

New Hotondo display home opens at North Park Estate

Philippe Coquerand
by
28th Mar 2019 9:35 AM
HOTONDO Homes director and manager Michelle and Chris Dodt have just opened a new display home at North Park Estate, a kilometre from the Gympie CBD.

The four bedroom, two bathroom and two garage house is the first of its kind in the country and took 12 weeks to build.

The new Hotondo display home.
"Everyone loves the classic, traditional homey feel and generally in a display home you don't get that, instead you get a stereotyped and clinical feel,” Mrs Dodt said this week.

"People are going back to something that's classic and has a longevity as far as being fashionable and in trend.

"Colours really make a difference with a home in the way that it feels.

"For us in Queensland, outside living is essential.

"Everyone does outside living, you need it close enough but far enough away that it's not imposing on your actual living area.”

The main bedroom at North Park Estate.
The display home grand opening is this Saturday from 10am-4pm at 38 Heights Dr, North Park Estate.

Don't miss our weekly comprehensive guide to real estate in the Gympie region inside Saturday's The Gympie Times

Gympie Times

