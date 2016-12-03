New highway and Kidd Bridge 'complete joke': letter

LETTER: "The complete jokes of how the new highway will be connected to Gympie and a 'new' Kidd Bridge are amongst many glaring examples of the lack of forethought in 'plans' around here.”

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Lack of forethought in regional planning

WE'RE being asked to be "ambassadors” for our region (Mayor's column, Gympie Times, November 30).

Ambassadors for what exactly?

For decades, south-east Queensland, and now our region, has been suffering tourism and population growth without any real substance.

The entire thing's based on a "coffee and cake” economy, housing sprawl with little industry, few well paid jobs and always infrastructure falling behind.

Planning is knee-jerk and the results can be seen from here to the southern border and beyond.

It makes for traffic chaos, increased social ills, inconvenience and loss of amenity.

It has serious effects on lifestyles of the greater populace while generally really only benefiting a few.

Increased visitation and growth here is inevitable as those already suffering it come our way, literally to get away from themselves.

Easy for politicians to ask for "ambassadors”, lots harder to cater for what comes.

Around the Gympie area our civic leaders are only leaders at not making any workable long term plans.

The complete jokes of how the new highway will be connected to Gympie and a "new” Kidd Bridge are amongst many glaring examples of the lack of forethought in "plans” around here.

I'm sure our short sighted elected ones will prove willing and able to sell us out and ignore our needs in favour of serving visitors and property developers without our ambassadorial help.

An ever expanding south-east Queensland will ensure it but we should completely reject the "grow first and plan later” philosophy so typical of Queensland, and seemingly now here.

Our (MPs and councillors) will carry on regardless, as "business” demands of them. Why should we contribute to losing what's attractive about our area in the first place?

It's not as if they listen to our concerns.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket.

Child Safety in crisis

LEAKED October data from the Department of Child Safety shows just how many at-risk children across Queensland are waiting in backlogs, being sent back to potentially dangerous homes because the system that's meant to protect them can't keep up.

Almost 4000 cases of suspected child abuse across the state are stuck in processing backlogs - vulnerable children waiting for our help.

Eighty-five per cent of child abuse investigations that require action within a 10-day period are missing the deadline.

What's more disturbing is almost 70% of all child abuse investigations, including the most urgent, aren't started on time.

We have never before seen such poor levels of response to child abuse.

Last month 940 new cases of suspected child abuse were opened across south-east Queensland and by the end of the month 652 cases were still outstanding.

In the state's south-west, more than 1100 cases of suspected child abuse remained open at month's end.

The story isn't any better when we head north, with more than 1000 at-risk children in north and far north Queensland still languishing in a growing backlog.

Despite increasing pressure on the system, our Child Safety Service Centres across the state have had their budgets slashed for the 2015-16 year - it makes zero sense.

If this data wasn't leaked, Queenslanders would have had to wait months to see it and not before Labor applied a thick coat of spin.

Rather than openly confronting the crisis in child safety, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman are more interested in protecting their political interests.

If I were Child Safety Minister, I would be working around the clock, day and night, to ensure we reduce these backlogs as soon as possible.

If more staff are needed then that's what must be delivered because you cannot put a price on a child's life.

This week it was announced that addicted parents known to child safety would be drug-tested - but if this wasn't already happening, as it should have been, the Minister should be asking why not.

It's disturbingly clear that our child safety system is in crisis and Fentiman must resign or be sacked.

She has done nothing for almost two years to address child safety issues and the most vulnerable Queenslanders are suffering as a result.

Ros Bates,

Shadow Child Safety Minister.

Scrap import duty

AT LAST, the truth is revealed.

Unjust, "free trade agreements” accepted by traitorous Labor and Liberal party governments, cost Aussie farmers $3.4 billion in lost trade.

That figure doesn't include the loss of Aussie manufacturing business, forced to the wall by cheep, shoddy, imports dumped on Australian markets by unscrupulous overseas human garbage.

Almost every overseas country relies on Australian exports of food, oil, gas, coal and minerals, to survive, but Labor and Liberal fools are unable to parlay this need into letting Australian trade be free of import duty. Anyway, it's far better if Australia returns to a protectionist nation, if only to be able to buy some manufactured goods which will last.

So let's put 100% tariffs on imports and go back to making our own stuff.

Frank Brown,

Richmond.