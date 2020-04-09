Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meningococcal meningitis infection – rash. 28/2/99
Meningococcal meningitis infection – rash. 28/2/99
Health

New health scare in the Darling Downs region

Tobi Loftus
by
30th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEALTH authorities are concerned after a case of meningococcal was confirmed in the Darling Downs Health region this month. 

A Darling Downs Health spokesperson said in the past two months, there had been one confirmed case of meningococcal infection in the Darling Downs. 

"The patient was admitted to hospital but has since recovered," the spokesperson said.

"We cannot provide specific details regarding the meningococcal case due to patient confidentiality obligations."

Meningococcal is an uncommon but serious disease that can be fatal. 

It typically affects very young children and teenagers, however there are safe and effective vaccines available for these age groups.

Symptoms in babies include rash of red-purple spots, fever and a pale blotchy complexion.

Symptoms in adults include the rash, a fever and drowsiness.

The spokesperson said if someone was unwell in any regard they should see a medical professional.

darling downs health
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list of Gympie region pubs to reopen for dine-in

        premium_icon Full list of Gympie region pubs to reopen for dine-in

        News AS RESTRICTIONS have started to ease in Queensland a few pubs and clubs around the region are taking advantage to open their doors.

        Ratepayers slapped in the face by last council

        premium_icon Ratepayers slapped in the face by last council

        News In an era when people can’t make ends meet, last Gympie council treated “value for...

        Modified ute, bald tyres lands 65yo Gympie man in hot water

        premium_icon Modified ute, bald tyres lands 65yo Gympie man in hot water

        News Police found oversized and bald tyres, the ute had been lifted and was too high...

        8 talented Gympie champions off to state, national c’ships

        premium_icon 8 talented Gympie champions off to state, national c’ships

        News These kids are off to state and national championships when life gets back to...