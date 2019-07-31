New Gympie Youth MP opens the door for future in politics

REPRESENTING GYMPIE: Micah Carswell is the 2019 Youth Member for Gympie, in the 2019 YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament program.

REPRESENTING GYMPIE: Micah Carswell is the 2019 Youth Member for Gympie, in the 2019 YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament program. Troy Jegers

ONE of the region's rising stars has taken a foray into politics with selection as the 2019 Youth Member for Gympie.

Micah Carswell will serve as Gympie's representative in the 93-member strong YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament program, which offers a unique opportunity for youth to create real change in Queensland.

The role will also see Ms Carswell speak about her passion topics to try and make a change in Parliament House during sitting week starting from September 29.

Mentoring her in the role will be Gympie MP Tony Perrett, who said it was "great to have someone of Micah's calibre taking an active interest in wanting to discuss the matters of importance to rural and regional Queensland”.

"Micah has a very practical understanding of the application of legislation and regulations. She has stacks of common sense about how they could impact people in their everyday activities,” Mr Perrett said.

"The experience should build on skills of how to consider public issues and form an opinion, teamwork, nurture leadership, and teach the rules of debating on how to articulate and argue a case.”

"I hope that this experience will not only give her an insight into the workings of Parliament but also gives Micah increased confidence for future pursuits.”