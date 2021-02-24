Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex
Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex
News

New Gympie wildlife fenced prompted by spike in koala deaths

Shelley Strachan
24th Feb 2021 3:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A new fauna fence is being built on Tin Can Bay Road, between the Anderleigh and Tinana Rds intersections.

Assistant Minister for Regional Roads Bruce Saunders said the construction of the 1.7km fauna fence was at a known koala hotspot.

Hungry Gympie teen smashes Pizza Hut window in late night attack

“Flashing warning signs were installed in 2018 in response to koala deaths along this stretch of road,” Mr Saunders said.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription by clicking here and you could win $20,000 cash

A $1.7km fauna fence is being installed between Anderleigh Road and Tinana Road on the stretch of Tin Can Bay Road known as a koala hotspot.
A $1.7km fauna fence is being installed between Anderleigh Road and Tinana Road on the stretch of Tin Can Bay Road known as a koala hotspot.

“While the signs have had a positive impact, ongoing improvements to protect as many native animals as possible is incredibly important.

“We want to reduce the risk of koala and other wildlife deaths on Tin Can Bay Road.

“The new, fauna exclusion fencing will deter animals crossing here.”

Mr Saunders said works had been completed under a fauna spotter’s supervision.

“The fauna spotter will continue monitoring the site while the fence is being built to ensure wildlife is kept safe,” he said.

“Works are being undertaken by RoadTek between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The work is off road, however motorists are reminded to be aware and drive to the changed conditions, obeying all signs and traffic controller directions.

For more information, contact Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 or bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex
Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex

 

gympie koalas gympie wildlife rescue koala action gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Target on my back’: Is someone out to get Bruce Devereaux?

        Premium Content ‘Target on my back’: Is someone out to get Bruce Devereaux?

        News Gympie councillor Bruce Devereaux has just seen off the fifth ‘anonymous’ complaint made against him to the state watchdog

        Body found near popular Coast swimming spot

        Premium Content Body found near popular Coast swimming spot

        Breaking Man’s body found in bushland near popular Coast swimming spot

        People dealing drugs, despair on Sunshine Coast streets

        Premium Content People dealing drugs, despair on Sunshine Coast streets

        Crime From dealers who stole from family members to those who wept as they were jailed...

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community