New Gympie speed, red light camera installed today

Take it easy or you will pay. Chris McCormack

NEW combined red light speed cameras will be installed at high risk intersections statewide this week, including what is deemed to be Gympie's worst intersection, where the Bruce Highway meets Monkland Street.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said the sites were carefully selected by the Queensland Police Service and Transport and Main Roads based on the number and severity of speed and red-light-related road crashes at these locations.

"The Queensland Government is committed to road safety and the reduction of road trauma on our communities,” Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"By working together, we will continue to create safer roads for Queenslanders.”

Assistant Commissioner Keating said the combined red light speed camera technology would detect motorists who disobey the red traffic light, as well as motorists who speed through the intersection. This means cameras will not only detect a motorist speeding through red lights but also green and amber lights.

"All motorists have a responsibility to drive safely to ensure all Queenslanders get to their destinations safely,” Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"These cameras will assist in reducing travel speeds at high-risk intersections by operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We want all road users to be compliant with traffic light signals and also travel at the speed limit through intersections.''

New combined red light speed cameras will also be operational at Old Logan Road, Camira at intersection with Alice Streetl Logan River Road, Edens Landing at intersection with Castile Crescent, Mount Gravatt-Capalaba Road, Mackenzie at intersection with Gateway Motorway and others.