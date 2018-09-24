Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Take it easy or you will pay.
Take it easy or you will pay. Chris McCormack
News

New Gympie speed, red light camera installed today

Shelley Strachan
by
24th Sep 2018 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW combined red light speed cameras will be installed at high risk intersections statewide this week, including what is deemed to be Gympie's worst intersection, where the Bruce Highway meets Monkland Street.

GALLERY: Gympie's worst intersections

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said the sites were carefully selected by the Queensland Police Service and Transport and Main Roads based on the number and severity of speed and red-light-related road crashes at these locations.

"The Queensland Government is committed to road safety and the reduction of road trauma on our communities,” Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"By working together, we will continue to create safer roads for Queenslanders.”

Assistant Commissioner Keating said the combined red light speed camera technology would detect motorists who disobey the red traffic light, as well as motorists who speed through the intersection. This means cameras will not only detect a motorist speeding through red lights but also green and amber lights.

"All motorists have a responsibility to drive safely to ensure all Queenslanders get to their destinations safely,” Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"These cameras will assist in reducing travel speeds at high-risk intersections by operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We want all road users to be compliant with traffic light signals and also travel at the speed limit through intersections.''

New combined red light speed cameras will also be operational at Old Logan Road, Camira at intersection with Alice Streetl Logan River Road, Edens Landing at intersection with Castile Crescent, Mount Gravatt-Capalaba Road, Mackenzie at intersection with Gateway Motorway and others.

bruce highway gympie crime gympie police gympie traffic red light cameras speed cameras
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 21 aerial photos of the scorched Woolooga landscape

    premium_icon GALLERY: 21 aerial photos of the scorched Woolooga landscape

    News AS the Woolooga community reels from the fire aftermath, take a look at some of the aerial shots from the past few days.

    • 24th Sep 2018 6:20 PM
    Motocross daredevils bound for super Coast show

    premium_icon Motocross daredevils bound for super Coast show

    Entertainment Motorbikes, monster trucks and more booked for Coast stadium

    BREAKING: Two grassfires flare in Gympie region

    BREAKING: Two grassfires flare in Gympie region

    Breaking Fireys have been called out to the region's east and west.

    UPDATE: Inskip sinkhole 'biggest one yet'

    premium_icon UPDATE: Inskip sinkhole 'biggest one yet'

    News Amazing images of new hole which has swallowed up popular beach.

    Local Partners