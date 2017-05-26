New Gympie service for long-term drug abusers

GYMPIE families struggling with alcohol or drug abuse, notably methamphetamine, will now be able to get proper local support.

Family Drug Support services have recently become available thanks to funding support from Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN and other local services.

FDS Family Support Worker Dee Blake said the Gympie region community would benefit from the recent service expansion.

"Over the 20 years FDS has provided support to thousands of family members across Australia,” she said.

"When someone in the family has problematic drug or alcohol use, everyone is impacted.

"How do you keep loving, caring and supporting someone when broken promises, abuse and generally negative behaviour is what you get back?

"With this service expansion, we can reach more families and help increase people's hope, strategies, coping and resilience when managing drug issues, helping them to survive the journey intact,” she said.

"Many of those who experience issues with substance abuse have stated that without their family's

support, they would not have sought help. So we work to support the families.”

Ms Blake said families often feel judged, blamed and shamed due to the stigma associated with

substance misuse.

"The families face enormous challenges and we provide safe and non-judgmental face to face support to lessen the shame and stigma families are so often experiencing.”

Jo Pennell, the Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN's acting General Manager for the Sunshine Coast said the new support networks in Gympie were great news for local families in need of help.

"The delivery of new one on one support services will help to provide the Gympie community with

relevant, local services for those in need.

"Our community engagement and assessment of local needs identified the demand for additional

alcohol and drug support programs in the Gympie region.

"These services are designed to work alongside existing services and complement the existing ways

we are all working to improve the health of our region.”

FDS is a not-for-profit organisation that has been providing a range of support services specifically

designed for family members of drug and alcohol users for the last 20 years.

Members of the community who are interested in the support offered by FDS can also attend two-hour information sessions held in the evenings at Gympie Community Place during June and July.

To find out more, please contact Family Support Worker Dee Blake on 0484 000 806 or Queensland Manager Dom Shelley on 0419 689 857.