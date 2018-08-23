New Gympie hub to boost local mental health services

MENTAL health support services for young Gympie people will receive a boost with the grand opening of a headspace centre next week.

The official commencement of the centre, located on Horseshoe Bend, will be marked with a celebration from 10am to 12 noon on Tuesday.

Centre manager Deb Blakeney said the team hoped to impact employment in the local community as well as youth mental health and well-being.

TODAY'S TOP STORIES FROM THE GYMPIE TIMES

"We are really excited to be officially launching headspace Gympie, and to be able to showcase our new services and programs to the local community,” Ms Blakeney said. "We will be able to assist young people in the community with mental health concerns, physical health, education support as well as drug and alcohol counselling and our training and employment programs.

"When a young person comes to see us, they can expect a confidential and professional service that caters to them with no judgment in a friendly environment.”

Next Tuesday's launch party will "highlight the involvement of young people in the community” and include live music, food and green ice-cream, while United Synergies Army Gympie participants will be making free coffees from a trailer.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the new service would be a "valued community resource”.

"Early intervention can make a huge difference in reducing the impact and duration of mental illness, which affects one in four Australians aged between 16 and 24 years each year,” Mr O'Brien said.

"With more than 5,000 young people aged between 12 and 24 years living within the Gympie local government area, the new headspace service will provide an important addition to the mental health support available locally.”