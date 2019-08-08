New Gympie Coffee Club changes opening date

SNEAK PEEK: All will be revealed when the Gympie Coffee Club opens in Central Shopping Centre on Thursday. Ready to serve is Alex Korica.

SNEAK PEEK: All will be revealed when the Gympie Coffee Club opens in Central Shopping Centre on Thursday. Ready to serve is Alex Korica.

AFTER two years in the planning and months of hot anticipation, Gympie's newest branded cafe is on the eve of opening.

The cafe was meant to open this morning (Thursday) but due to circumstances beyond the control of the owners, will now open (Friday).

The Gympie Coffee Club, that has been refurbished behind closed doors for months opens its doors at 8am tomorrow at Gympie Central Shopping Centre.

Eighteen new staff members, all locally employed, have been intensively training ahead of the launch, the store's franchisee Nick Kumar said.

The Gympie Coffee Club franchisee Nick Kumar Troy Jegers

Mr Kumar, who operates the Coolum Beach Coffee Club and other retail stores in Bundaberg believes he's found a niche in Gympie he can fill.

With outdoor tables abutting the shopping centre's playground, Mr Kumar, a father of four, believes the cafe will be a welcome break for parents and their little ones.

He also thinks the cafe, which seats up to 139 people, will be the perfect place for business meetings or just a causal catch up with friends.

Gympie Coffee Club opening - Mia Kumar Troy Jegers

"I've always been looking at different opportunities to open up another Coffee Club,” he said.

"I'm always driving through Gympie (and) I noticed for the last two to three years there's not as many really good sit-down dining options in shopping centres.

" I started researching - and I got to know Gympie a lot better. I thought a branded cafe would be a good thing here.”

Gympie Coffee Club opening - Emma Trembath and Alex Korica Troy Jegers

Alfresco dining is also on the cards in the near distant future with the store hoping to expand into the shopping centre's veranda in coming months.

The timing of the national brand's debut in Gympie means the store will be the first in Australia to launch the Coffee Club's new menu.

"It's brighter, fresher and there are a lot more healthier options on the menu such as gluten-free,” Mr Kamur said.

"We have also revitalised the more popular menu items.”

Gympie Coffee Club opening - Courtney Leech Troy Jegers

The cafe will mostly trade with the shopping centre's hours, Mr Kumar said, including late-night shopping hours.

Employment opportunities still exist for kitchen hands, Mr Kumar said.

Email thecoffeeclubgympie@gmail.com with a resume.