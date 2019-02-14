New Gympie business to bridge hospital closure gap

NEW DIGS: Practice manager Corinne Whittaker at the new Gympie Specialist Centre which is due to open in March.

NEW DIGS: Practice manager Corinne Whittaker at the new Gympie Specialist Centre which is due to open in March. Donna Jones

A NEW specialist centre will help plug the hole left by the closure of the Gympie Private Hospital later this month.

The Gympie Specialist Centre will provide continuity of care for residents of the Gympie region and will give the region's medical specialists a new home.

Opening next month, the centre will cater for medical specialities including cardiology, oncology, surgeons, IVF, dermatology and mental and allied health practitioners.

The new centre will be located in Channon St, opposite the former hospital, and the facility will offer fresh and spacious consulting and examination rooms.

"We are greatly relieved to have secured new consulting facilities in Gympie,” specialist Dr Toby Cohen from Queensland Vascular said.

"It will make the transition for patients all the more simple, being just across the road from our current location and patients can now be assured that our services will continue.

"I think they will enjoy these state-of-the-art new facilities, as will we,” he said

Gympie Specialist Centre practice manager Corinne Whittaker said the response from medical specialists had been very positive with many expressing interest in securing longer term leasing arrangements.

"The fitout is on track for our March opening. We're being as flexible as possible with tenancies for the benefit of specialists and patients,” Ms Whittaker said.

She said the Gympie Specialist Centre is committed to providing the highest quality specialist outpatient service in the region to ensure patients can be seen locally.

Inquiries from prospective tenants are welcome on 0428 782 778 or call for more information.