Louise Angold (pictured) is one of the two assistants working at Pina Colada, Gympie.
Business

New Gympie business ‘satisfies a niche that’s really needed’

Kristen Camp
18th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Greeting Mary St shoppers with a bright pink sign, Pina Colada is Gympie’s newest women’s clothing boutique for all sizes that aims to provide “well-priced quality” items.

Bernie Ey, the owner of Pina Colada Gympie and Pina Colada Bribie Island said her business that opened in November last year offers “old fashioned service” and “friendliness”.

Stocking local and overseas pieces, available in sizes up to 26, Pina Colada has something for every woman.

“I wanted all ladies to feel welcome and that they could walk in the door and find something and get help if they needed it,” Ms Ey said.

“I’m really about creating those personal relationships with our customers so we really like to treat them as friends because some ladies just want some help, they don't know what colours look good on them or they just want some guidance.”

Pina Colada is located in Mary Street Gympie.
The relationship with her customers and with her staff is what Ms Ey said she loves the most about owning a boutique.

“I'm constantly meeting lovely ladies and that's number one,” she said.

“There's not many business you can do where you meet people in a fairly relaxed environment where you can make them feel good.”

Ms Ey noticed a gap in the market for quality women’s clothing that doesn’t break the bank and decided she wanted to offer this through Pina Colada.

“Not many people do that, it’s a niche that is really needed in Australia,” she said.

The store stocks a wide range of dresses, tops, pants and shoes in pretty colours and patterns.
From growing up in the country, Ms Ey has a soft spot for Gympie and loves its sense of community.

“I could’ve gone anywhere, but I just love the vibe of Gympie,” she said.

Ms Ey said she had been rapt with the response from the local people since opening the shop.

“It’s been amazing. From day one it was up and running – people starting coming in the door and responding really well to us and what we were selling,” she said.

Ms Ey is looking forward to expanding in the future and opening more Pina Colada stores around Queensland.

