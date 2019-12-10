New Gympie business gets some serious air

FAMILY PHOTO: Kylie and Joel Bishop with their three sons, Kade (skateboard in hand), Tyler and Ross. Photo: Charlotte Bishop

LONGTIME Gympie residents Joel and Kylie Bishop have opened Flipside Skate and Ride in Mary Street.

Mr Bishop grew up BMX riding where he built trails and travelled to various skateparks and said it was these positive memories which helped him set up his own business in the Gympie region.

“Those times in my youth are some of my best memories. We rode everywhere keeping fit, loving the challenge of attempting new tricks and making new mates,” he said.

“I have always wanted an old school skate shop and BMX workshop. A cool space to hang out and get the kids geared up and ready to ride.”

The new $2.8m youth precinct is a world rated facility which opened up less than a month ago.

“To have a park of this calibre in our backyard is awesome. We are so appreciative of the investment council has made,” he said.

Before the new skate park opened, Joel (owner of Joel Bishop Concreting) father to Ross and Tyler (twins, aged 9) and Kade, 13 built his boys their own concrete skate park at home.

“We wanted Flipside to be a place where mums and dads would be comfortable to come in and shop for the up-and-coming little shredders … Just friendly, inclusive and not ‘too cool,” Mrs Bishop said.

“Skaters are everywhere. It’s hugely popular. We sold out of bearings in the first week of being open.

“It’s just awesome to have a hub where everyone can gather and enjoy. We’ve had heaps of support from our friends down on the Sunshine Coast, Dave Fisher from Skate-aid offers Youth programs in skate for all levels.

“It’s great to see the children are coming in with excitement all over their faces, it’s like a candy shop for them with all cool things.”

Mrs Bishop said it was all about the children as well as building the local scene and community.

“We want kids to get involved, love being involved and stay involved,” she said.

“We have existing relationships with non-profit organisations such as skate-aid and we plan to activate the skatepark through mentoring, teaching, encouraging and introducing new youth into the world of skate and BMX. Keep the park active!

“Skate and BMX is a culture we want to nurture and grow as a life for our kids and the community – everything from the family values to the punk music and the freedom. The new youth precinct will be a space we can all enjoy and come together as one, and Flipside will be a pillar of that support.”

Sometimes things were just meant to be. For the Bishops, Flipside Skate and Ride is that thing. Flipside Skate and Ride is open at 55 Mary Street Gympie.