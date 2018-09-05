New Gympie business builds unique homes, but not for people

ASHLENA (Ash) Fieck-Holbut and partner Andrew Lowe aren't in the business of making bee hives for honey.

They make them for the bees.

Their love affair with these fascinating, fastidious creatures sprang from Ashlena's father, Mark, who is in the process of moving to Gunalda from the Northern Rivers and who has kept bees for decades.

Mark, a builder by trade who has been building unique and creative homes for a number of years, took the traditional Kenyan "top-bar" hive and adapted it, to make it effectively into a bee palace.

"He took that design and started tinkering with it. He essentially made it to suit our climate - the sub-tropics," Ash said.

When she moved up here to be with Andrew, her father gifted her a hive and she in turn shared her love of bees with Andrew.

Andrew was so impressed with the design, he has been manufacturing hives here as well and so the business was started - Holistic Hives.

The Kenyan 'top bar' hive design which has been improved upon by Ashlena's dad, Mark might not maximise the honey output, but it does make for comfortable living for the bees. DONNA JONES

The couple feel the "top-bar" hive design is better suited to the welfare of the bees than the traditional box style bee hives and although their design doesn't yield as much honey, that's not their aim.

"I personally enjoy working with them (the top-bar hives). I've worked with both. The bees tend to be less aggressive and they seem happier," Ash said.

"Over the years of Dad using top-bars, we have found they tend to be less susceptible to bee diseases," she said.

She also said the top-bar design doesn't become as hot as traditional designs.

With the rapid decline in bee populations and the rise of bee pathogens such as APB or American foulbrood disease, maintaining bee health and helping rebuild healthy populations is something the couple feel really strongly about.

Ash said the hives have a lower production process because the focus is shifted from robbing the hive to making the hive happy and healthy so the colony manufactures other queens.

A perspex window in the side of the hive allows you to see the bees "doing their thing" without impacting on their lifestyle too much. DONNA JONES

"That's how bees reproduce. The worker bees feed up the queen cells to create another queen. Once the queen hatches, she takes a heap of workers with her and they swarm to find another hive, and so it goes on," she said.

She said with honey production as the focus, some farmers would prohibit the bees from forming new queens and swarming.

Ash and Andrew don't mind when their hives swarm, because the couple create new hives for the new colony to move into and then instead of one hive they have two.

"Holistic Hives work within the diodynamic principals of the bees. We work within nature and for the bees," she said.

This means that Ash and Andrew are able to sell their hives, complete with a healthy queen and worker bees, ready to pollenate the world's food supplies in backyards around the country.

A pleasant by-product of keeping bees, a jar of gorgeous organic honey complete with a chunk of raw honeycomb. DONNA JONES

The system is also perfect for anyone wanting to become self sustainable because Andrew and Ash are able to help first timers learn to keep bees by having a call out service and educating people on how to manage their hives.

That's where Ash's bachelor of forest science from Southern Cross University in Lismore comes into play and she has a chance to educate but also to learn more herself.

"I think you're always learning. There hasn't been a lot of research done on top-bar hives or bees full stop. With this design anyone can keep bees. There's no heavy lifting and no specialised equipment," she said.

There is still a little bit of hive robbing involved, and the bees need inspecting a couple of times a year, but Andrew and Ash can walk you through what to do with their call out and follow up service.

And although the honey isn't the main aim, it is a nice little by-product.

Each hive has approximately 10 rails in it and each rail can produce around 3kg of honey, depending on the season, rainfall and availability of "floristic resources" as Ash put it.

"If you're working with bees it's quite exciting when you are pulling out rails because you see the bees doing their thing," she said.

The hives are all hand made from materials sourced locally, and Andrew says they are designed to last.

The couple are also hoping to get a group together of people looking at keeping bees, to meet for monthly meetings to share their experiences and their passion for these vitally important members of the ecosystem.

If you would like to know more head to their website at www.holistichives.com.au or their Facebook page.

"We do it because we love the bees," Ash said.