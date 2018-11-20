New Gympie bowler not as fast as Starc, but give him time

Cricket: The newest bowler to debut for the Gympie Gold XI will be unleashing everything he's got this summer to secure a permanent spot in the line-up.

Fast-medium pace bowler Andre Cave is half way through his first full game in the Gold squad, taking on Yandina last Saturday and this Saturday.

"I was playing for Wests' in the local competition (Gympie Regional Cricket) and I have been floating on the edge for a while to play for the Gold,” Cave said this week.

"This year I decided to have a crack. I had an under-21 competition earlier in the year and I thought this would be a good platform to get practice against the quicker bowlers.

Andre Cave. Bec Singh

"I am happy playing for Gympie. I'm just going to turn up each week and I want to be permanently with the Gold.”

With plenty of great bowlers to inspire him, Mitchell Starc (Australian fast bowler) is top of Cave's list.

Latest Articles

Return of Josh Brady for Gold could change game outcome

Gallery: Bowlers take limelight in Gold v Yandina cricket

"I am not as fast as Starc but give me a few years,” Cave said.

"He's (Starc) got a good left arm. He has a good yorker and good bouncer which I find very effective.

Mitchell Starc of Australia appeals during the second One-Day International (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Friday, November 9, 2018. DAVID MARIUZ

"I like Starc's aggression. It's not how I play because there is nothing worse than facing a fast bowler that's fired up.

"You're never going to come out and bowl the same as Starcy. You have to work your way up and know how to work your way up.”

Usually a calm individual, Cave is striving for a bit more aggression in his spells.

Mitchell Starc of Australia bowls during the first One-Day International (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at Optus Stadium in Perth, Sunday, November 4, 2018. RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

"I am a really chilled guy but these guys (teammates) want me to get a bit more fired up,” he said.

"It would benefit the side, so I have to find something to draw anger from.”

Cave took two wickets on Saturday against Yandina, but they were not his first.

Andre Cave. Bec Singh

"My first wicket was against Glasshouse and it felt really good,” he said.

"It was early in the game against their opening batsman who didn't look settled and it was back of the length and through to the keeper.

"You know when you have bowled a good one. As soon as I let it go, I thought 'this could get him' and it was a little edge.”

Gympie and Yandina continue their contest this Saturday, November 24, at Albert Park from 10.30am.