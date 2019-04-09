New Gympie boat repair business starts with lawnmower love

SELF-PROPELLED: Glen Sainsbury has powered into business and started his own marine repair service with his partner of 12-years, Lisa Connor.

SAINSBURY'S Marine Services may be about fixing things that float on water, but the genesis of Gympie's newest family business was grass.

"She worked at another (lawn)mower shop and we met while discussing parts over the phone,” owner Glen Sainsbury said of his partner Lisa Connor.

"I'd never even seen her.”

Nevertheless, one week he took a flyer on Friday night drinks, and began a 12-year journey that has led them to Pie Creek and aquatic repairs.

Lisa Connor and Glen Sainsbury. Contributed

The couple launched the business in January less than a year after fleeing the Gold Coast's "busy-ness” for greener pastures.

"We were looking for a place which would resonate with us,” Ms Connor said. "Not too far from anything but still with that country lifestyle.”

Close friends and family had moved to the region and with those recommendations in their ears the choice was easy.

"We haven't looked back.”

Glen Sainsbury owner Sainsbury's Marine Services. Contributed

As to how they switched from the business of mowers to outboard engines, Mr Sainsbury said it was a simple case of putting up his hand.

"They needed someone to fix boats,” he said.

He soon found he "loved it”, and continued powering through the work at the Hunter Valley, Airlie Beach, and now here.

And the passion has never died.

"I love working on them, making them tick over so (their owners) can go out fishing,” he said.

"It's something different every day.”

The joy has even leaked into his downtime.

When he clocks off for the day, there is every chance he can be found working on the half-cabin boat he is in the middle of restoring for the family.