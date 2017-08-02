New group to boost South Burnett tourism numbers

HIGHER PROFILE: Events such as the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival will be used to spearhead a tourism campaign promoting the South Burnett region as a tourism destination. Pictured above are Christine Kowalski and David McDougall at this year's Goomeri Pumpkin Festival in May.

TOURISM Operators in the South Burnett have welcomed the announcement of the formation of a new local tourism organisation.

The new organisation will be known as Visit South Burnett Inc. and has been formed by operators in response to an ongoing decline in domestic and international tourist numbers visiting the South Burnett.

The management committee has had a number of highly productive discussions with South Burnett regional councillors and staff and are hopeful of having a long-term funding agreement in place within weeks.

A recent tourism forum held in Kingaroy revealed overwhelming industry support and acknowledged Visit South Burnett Inc. as the only organisation with the capacity to represent the entire region and welcomed the strength of their local base. The mood of the forum demonstrated that people within the South Burnett are best placed to market the region and preliminary feedback highlights a real passion and enthusiasm for the South Burnett and an excitement around the new direction.

The current management committee was formed to represent a broad base of industry sectors ranging from hosted accommodation, food and restaurants, attractions, events and wineries and will market all areas of the South Burnett from Blackbutt in the south, north to Murgon and west as far as the historic Boondooma Homestead, and hopes to establish a close working relationship with eastern towns within the wider traditional South Burnett region.

Visit South Burnett Inc. has had a number of informal discussions with neighbouring local tourism organisations including the newly formed Darling Downs Tourism Association and hopes to further discussions with neighbouring regional tourism organisations including Toowoomba based Southern Qld Country Tourism along with Fraser Coast Tourism, Sunshine Coast and Brisbane Valley Marketing to take advantage of our unique geographic advantages and explore joint marketing strategies.

By working together, Visit South Burnett Inc. believes there are some very exciting opportunities for the South Burnett moving forward.

Visit South Burnett Inc. will start a wider campaign to attract membership from within the South Burnett in coming weeks and has meetings planned with hero events within the wider South Burnett such as the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival and Kilkivan Great Horse ride to discuss great opportunities that exist in leveraging off those events.

At last week's forum, South Burnett Regional Council economic development officer Craig Tunley put forward a challenge to increase visitor spend by 300% in three years. Visit South Burnett Inc has welcomed the challenge and believes given the quality of tourism product in the region and the marketing potential of Visit South Burnett Inc, this target is very achievable.

Inquiries chairman Jason Kinsella 0428 684 797.