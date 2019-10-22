Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Facebook group popped up on Monday for trading on the Cashless Debit Card.
The Facebook group popped up on Monday for trading on the Cashless Debit Card. Contributed
News

Facebook group helps get around Cashless Card restrictions

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 6:20 PM | Updated: 6:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW Facebook group has popped up specifically for those on the Cashless Debit Card.

In the 16 hours Bundy Buy and Sell Indue has been up, it has accrued more than 40 members.

There were historically some reported teething troubles for those on the CDC being unable to purchase second-hand goods online.

"This group is for people on the Cashless Card who are missing out on being able to purchase second-hand goods due to having limited cash since being forced onto the card," the group's description reads.

"We are able to do internal transfer funds between the Indue accounts in order to pay for second-hand goods."

cashless card editors picks hinkler keith pitt social issues welfare
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    POWER 30 2019: Who moved up Gympie's list?

    premium_icon POWER 30 2019: Who moved up Gympie's list?

    Offbeat Meet the people who moved up the list this year - including one who jumped a staggering 22 spots.

    Gympie sparky, father of three realises lifelong Army dream

    premium_icon Gympie sparky, father of three realises lifelong Army dream

    News 'Ever since I can remember I've wanted to join the Australian Army.'

    Premier guilty of contempt, apologises to Parliament

    premium_icon Premier guilty of contempt, apologises to Parliament

    Politics Premier apologises after being found guilty of contempt

    Council secrecy 'built in' and 'anti-democratic'

    premium_icon Council secrecy 'built in' and 'anti-democratic'

    News 'More open councils in the past led to better decisions'