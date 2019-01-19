Menu
Gympie's past could be it's future with a mining company wnating to take a closer look at the region for gold.
New gold mine on Gympie's horizon?

scott kovacevic
by
19th Jan 2019 12:02 AM
GYMPIE'S gold rush might not be over with a West Australian company applying for a licence to fossick for the mineral south of the city.

West Australian company Gold Explorer Pty Ltd is seeking a Mineral Development Licence to continue explorations over a 600ha stretch starting south of Aldi, extending to the edge of Six Mile Creek and west to The Dawn's border.

Gold is their most specific focus but the application covers all minerals other than coal.

The area in which Gold Explorer wants to look for gold.
The company is still a long way from digging in, though.

A Department of Natural Resources Mines and Energy spokeswoman said MDLs were issued "so that you can evaluate the development potential of the defined resource”.

"An MDL can be granted if you hold an exploration permit where there is a significant mineral occurrence of possible economic potential,” she said.

Gold Explorer hopes to find quite a few bits of this.
If approved, the licence would allow Gold Explorer to conduct "geoscientific programs” like drilling or seismic surveys, mining feasibility studies, metallurgical testing and marketing, and design, engineering and environmental studies.

Native title on the site would also need to be addressed.

People have three months from Wedneday, February 6 to become native title parties to the notice.

The licence carries a five-year expiration but can be renewed for another five.

